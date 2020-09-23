MacGyver season 5: New episode title (but still no filming date)







When is MacGyver season 5 going to start filming? We know that there are questions aplenty on that very subject. Yet, not even the cast has a clear answer to that just yet.

In a new post on Instagram, Justin Hires (who plays Bozer on the CBS series) made it clear that even he doesn’t know for sure when the series is going to get back to work. There is no real reason to rush here, given that the show already has a lot of episodes banked from their original season 4 episode order. They have the luxury of being a little bit more patient than some other shows out there do, though we don’t have any real clue how things are going to be structured due to the complicated nature of season 4 also having some leftover scripts.

With all of this being said, Hires did share an upcoming episode title and some script details — take a look at some of that below! Season 5 is going to continue a tradition that we’ve seen throughout the series, with there being as many ingredients in the title as there are seasons. (This is gonna get pretty crazy if this show gets to ten seasons, no?)

It’s hard to spend too much time right now laying out specifics as to what we want to see on the show moving forward, save for of course this: Escapism. This show has great characters and an opportunity to make you laugh and cry within a single hour. During a time like this, we have to this that this is especially valuable.

