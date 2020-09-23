America’s Got Talent finale: Will Brandon Leake or Roberta Battaglia win?







The America’s Got Talent finale is set to arrive on NBC tonight, and it feels like this is the most heated race we’ve ever seen for the title. There is no clear favorite, and there are a lot of acts who may jostle for positioning across the board.

So who could win? We think we can at least narrow down the field to a small handful of choices.

Brandon Leake – He’s a personal favorite, and it feels like he is the perfect person to present this show in 2020 — someone who uses his talent to not only inspire, but also share that it is okay to be vulnerable and open up your heart to others. His poems are about pain, loss, understanding, family, and so much more. You feel things with him that you never have with any other act.

Roberta Battaglia – The most popular acts on this show by far are singers, and Roberta is arguably the best of the kid-singer group. The biggest thing standing in her way is a crowded field of them this time around. Will she and Daneliya Tuleshova split the vote?

Cristina Rae – We can’t rule her out as a contender, either, given that her style is so different than Roberta’s and her vocal power is something to be in awe of time and time again.

Broken Roots – Remember, viewers love singers who have country-music ties and leanings. They’re not a personal favorite, but we don’t think you can rule them out at all.

Alan Silva – The acrobat is the darkhorse of the group, but we will say that his performance last night was absolutely sensational.

Who do you want to see win America’s Got Talent season 15?

