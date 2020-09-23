Big Brother 22: Are the frequency of wall yellers changing the game?







We’re at a point in Big Brother 22 All-Stars that we’ve been at so many times before — namely, it is a point where wall yellers are starting to take over the game with greater frequency than almost anyone could have predicted.

Last night, it appears as though another wall yeller shouted something into the backyard. There are rumors that it is related to Nicole voting to evict Ian from the game, a move designed to have Da’Vonne opening her eyes fully to what is happening in the game. We understand the desire to have this happen — someone is frustrated about the state of the game, and this has happened so regularly this season now that people think it’s just a part of the routine now. We used to think that this was fun as a once-per-season event, but we’ve grown tired of over time — and the same has to go for the folks at CBS.

The live feeds have been down since the middle of the night, and there’s a chance that this is CBS trying to keep conversation off the feeds about it. (It’s possible that this is a way to discourage people from doing this.) It’s also possible that the feeds are actually hosting something for the show, whether it be practice for the next Head of Household Competition or the neighbor twist hyped by Julie Chen.

Could we see changes to the way that CBS does things with the feeds moving forward? Sure. One thing they could do is either move the set for the house further up on the lot (away from potential interference), or build something that muffles outside noise further around the set. Another possibility is that they redesign the “backyard” where it’s not outside at all, or take away live feeds altogether. We definitely don’t want the latter.

But, at this point, it’s fair to say wall yellers are becoming a problem — it’s already becoming a huge narrative challenge that the show has to dance around.

What do you think CBS is going to do with the wall-yeller problem?

