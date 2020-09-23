The 100 season 7 episode 15 video: About Clarke’s state of mind…







We don’t think that we have to tell you that The 100 season 7 episode 15 is big. This is the penultimate episode of the series, and it’s one that we have many questions about coming into it.

Take, for example, how far certain characters are going to go in order to ensure safety and peace. We’re coming off of a tremendous sacrifice, but it’s one that leaves Clarke and some of her friends compromised and stuck. She wants to save Madi, but a big part of the problem for her here is that she doesn’t really know how to get herself out of what is a pretty precarious position. She’s lost almost everyone she cares about and, because of that, she’s going to go into a sort of emotional overdrive now.

There’s no doubt that this episode is going to be challenging — it almost has to be. The is an episode that has to find a way to carry the story over into the series finale, and that means it needs to begin the process of wrapping things up. If it doesn’t do that, then you are leaving yourself in a position where you aren’t going to be able to resolve anything.

We’re excited to see this episode for sure, but at the same time we’re also fairly nervous — this is an episode where there could be more people who die. After all, would anyone be really shocked by that? This is the sort of series where things happen left and right, but we’ll stick to the same message that we have for a while. Our hope is that there simply is hope — we need to have something more to smile about at this point.

