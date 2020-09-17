The 100 season 7 episode 15 promo: Could Emori, Murphy die?







As we prepare for The 100 season 7 episode 15 next week, we find ourselves once again in a position where lives are in jeopardy. This should not come as much of a shock to anyone, but here we are. This is a show where death is common, and where fear is as normal an emotion as happiness or merely being content with your day.

“The last war” are words that are brought about in the promo for “The Dying of the Light” below, and we’d love to think that these are words that could stick — could this actually be the end of the conflict? Could everyone have a chance to start to breathe a little bit easier? Maybe it’s just an idea, but it probably going to be at least the last war that we’re going to see on the show. It’s not exactly as though we have a lot of time with just two more episodes.

We know that The 100 has a reputation for killing people off — and they’re also not afraid to do it. (Just go ahead and ask Bellamy about this very thing.) Moving into this episode, we know that one of the things that we’re worried about is whether or not Emori or Murphy could die — or both. They’re not exactly entering this upcoming episode in a place where we can feel even remotely okay with where they stand.

On a more general note, the promo promises that we’re gearing up for one of the most dangerous, action-packed installments that we’ve had a chance to see on the series so far. Think in terms of one that will have a near-endless amount of gun battles and other situations where you have to be concerned … very concerned.

