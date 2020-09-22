NCIS season 18: Wilmer Valderrama offers behind-the-scenes look







NCIS season 18 filming has been underway for a little while now, but today still marks something new: A trip out to a location.

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, series star Wilmer Valderrama made it clear that this is the first time that the cast and crew have left the studio since the production shutdown. That means that all of the filming so far has been in more contained settings, which makes a certain degree of sense. There is value to shooting outdoors (open air means less risk of transmission), but you also have to make sure that the location is secure and easy to setup/deconstruct whatever you’re doing there.

As Wilmer points out in his Story, there is very-much a different energy around the set these days. Typically film sets are vibrant places with people all over the place. This time, it’s reasonably empty. There are fewer people on set these days, and those who are likely spend most of their time working in their individual places. Everyone is wearing masks and PPE whenever they can, and we know that testing is frequent and it will continue to be so. (As a matter of fact, Wilmer shared that today is one of those days where he has to get a test done.)

Valderrama has already suggested that this season will be a chance to get to know a little bit more Torres’ family and background, so that’s something to look forward to. Yet, we don’t know if it will happen right away. The 400th episode is one big thing to look forward to; beyond that, we’re also going to have at least one installment that explores what Gibbs was up to when he was away from the team last year.

Hopefully, we will see NCIS season 18 premiere on CBS when we get around to the fall.

