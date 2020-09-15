NCIS season 18: Wilmer Valderrama teases more Torres backstory







If you are looking to learn more about Nick Torres’ past moving into NCIS season 18, you may be rather happy with the end result!

Hungry to get some more NCIS video discussion right now? Then be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and view our NCIS playlist. We’ll have other insight coming that you don’t want to miss.

We know that it’s been a while since we got some substantial backstory on Wilmer Valderrama’s character — there was a little tied in to when we first met, but since that time it’s been more about him trying to fit in or the relationship between him and Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham). That’s going to change this go-around. In a new interview with TV Insider, Valderrama shares some of what he knows is coming at the moment in what could be an exciting and emotional arc coming up:

I don’t know what’s in store for any of the other characters, but for my character specifically, we’re going to be finding out so much more about his past this season. This season is going to really focus a lot on where he really came from, what was his upbringing and his family, so we’re going to get learn a little bit more about his family since Torres has been such a mystery to the audience for the last four years. It’s going to be fun to peel some of the layers off and really give the audience a little bit more justification of why he is the way he is. That excites me because as an actor, that’s what you want. You want to play those layers. You want to play the peeling of those layers and become more vulnerable because that’s what brings you closer to the other characters.

Wilmer was a little more coy on one other subject in Maria Bello’s departure, as he wouldn’t even confirm for sure that Sloane would be departing — if it does happen, though, he notes that changes could force him to become more vulnerable. We know already that this is not altogether easy for this character at all.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on NCIS, including further details on what lies ahead

What do you want to see coming up for Torres moving into NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news pertaining to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







