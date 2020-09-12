NCIS season 18: A start-of-filming tradition continues!







A couple of days ago filming officially began on NCIS season 18 and while many things are different, one remains the same. We are continuing to see the ceremonial start-of-season glasses photo from Brian Dietzen!

If you look below at Dietzen’s Twitter, you can see the annual post in all its glory. This is something that he’s done for years now to commemorate getting back to work — Palmer’s glasses are one of the most iconic props on the show at this point, and it’s the little things like this post that can get us excited in tough times.

Dietzen noted in his tweet that everyone is staying safe, and that is a reminder that this year is not like any other that we’ve ever seen. Everyone is having to be enormously careful due to the global health crisis, and we know that there are numerous extra preparations that the show is making to ensure that everyone is a-okay. That includes frequent testing, social-distancing on set, and only bringing on board the most essential people.

Hopefully NCIS season 18 will be premiering later this year, and that some of these episodes can be the entertainment and escapism a lot of people need during these difficult times. We don’t think that the significance of this show is lost on anyone who is a part of it. It can be serious and emotional, but also funny and comforting depending on the story. It’s all of those emotions that make it a reflection of life in crime-procedural form.

