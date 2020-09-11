NCIS season 18 spoilers: Sean Harmon returns as young Gibbs







While the following bit of news may not come as a surprise, it is still rather nice to see — Sean Harmon is returning to NCIS.

As first reported over by TV Insider, Mark Harmon’s son will be coming back for the 400th episode, where he is reprising his role as a younger version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. This is not a gig that he has held since 2012, but it makes a good bit of sense to bring him back for the 400th episode. After all, so much of this story is about how Gibbs and Ducky first met! The only uncertainty that we’ve had over the past several months is whether flashbacks would be incorporated into the story at all and now, we’ve got ourselves a firm answer to that.

We’re excited to see what the younger Harmon is going to bring to the role this time around, but also whether or not there are some wrinkles to this relationship that are a little bit unique and we haven’t seen featured on the show all that much in the past. Even though we know these characters so well, there is still that capacity for them to come out and surprise us.

NCIS season 18 just started filming, so we know that we’ll be waiting a little while to see any episodes coming up. Our hope for the time being is that there will be a good opportunity to at least see something by the time we get around to November.

