Yellowstone season 4: Does Paramount Network rebrand change things?







We know that Yellowstone season 4 is currently in production, but does some news coming out today impact is future?

Here is some of what we can say at the moment. According to a new report from Variety, Paramount Network is rebranding as the Paramount Movie Network, with the goal being to have 52 original movies on the network a year — one per week. They are also looking at Yellowstone as a blueprint to launch quarterly series or miniseries featuring top talent. This show will continue — as a matter of fact, its strategy of bringing on board a big-name star and launching a franchise around them seems to be an inspiration for everything else. This move signals the network shifting away from its unscripted lineup, something that has been at the core of it since its days of being Spike TV.

For more news on Yellowstone in video form, be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

In a statement, here is what Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands for ViacomCBS domestic media networks, had to say:

“We’re doubling down on scripted but diversifying with made for TV movies, mini-series and blockbuster series with movie stars like Yellowstone … Made-for-TV movies provide all the creative upside and ability to work with great talent, without the full time commitment of a series or feature. Plus, we’re maximizing our investment because we can build a valuable library to use across our streaming, cable and global footprints.”

There’s a chance that the delivery of Yellowstone episodes could change, but given the show’s season 3 ratings, it’s fair to say that the series is not going anywhere in the future.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







