Manifest season 3 spoilers: Meet the mysterious new Angelina







Manifest season 3 is coming, and of course with that are more mysteries. One of the biggest ones, at least for the time being, seems to be simple: Who is Angelina?

For now, here is what we can tell you. According to a new report from Deadline, Holly Taylor of The Americans is set to be a series regular on the NBC show moving forward. We know that Angelina was a passenger on Flight 828, but to this point in the story has blended into the background. There wasn’t anything that appeared to be special about her to Ben or Michaela Stone, but that could be changing at some point in the very-near future.

Want to get some other news on Manifest in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article on the season 2 finale! After you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for some other updates and then view our series playlist. We’ll have further insight coming that you don’t want to miss.

If there’s one thing we’ve come to know with Manifest, it’s that they often don’t show all of their cards right away. Even if we do come to learn a few things about Angelina in the early going here, Jeff Rake and the show producers are probably going to take some time sharing all of their secrets. We’ll have to see things play out throughout the upcoming episodes.

There has been some confusion as to when Manifest season 3 will premiere, but for the time being, it’s best to just label it as 2021. It, like many other shows, has been forced to wait for some time to kick things off due to the onset of the global health crisis. We’re just glad that it’s happening, and there are some chances for some additional answers coming up in the future here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Manifest

What do you want to see from this Angelina character on Manifest season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some additional news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







