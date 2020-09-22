Chicago PD season 8 spoilers: Meet new character Samantha Miller







Just in case you wanted to know how Chicago PD season 8 was going to address current events, we now have a sense of it!

According to a new report from TVLine, Empire alum Nicole Ari Parker is going to recur in the new season as deputy superintendent Samantha Miller, an extremely important character for a storyline based around police reform. According to the character description, Miller “wants to help Voight and Intelligence adapt to the new reality, but will not tolerate breaches of the new police guidelines and protocols.”

Here is the question that we’re left to wonder with a character like this — can they really make someone like Voight change his stripes? Even if he does, is that really going to be enough? One of the things that we’ve long struggled with when it comes to this show is how to tackle this character, given that Voight himself is someone who utilizes police brutality whenever he sees fit and acts as a de-facto vigilante to bad people in the city. We do think that eventually, the show has to approach this subject head-on since Jason Beghe’s character has such a history.

The arrival of Parker should help to somewhat fill the void left by Lisseth Chavez, who is leaving after a single season as Rojas — she is instead set to appear on another show in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, where she will have a major role there moving forward.

Chicago PD season 8 is slated to begin production in the Windy City next month, with the major plan being for new episodes to air when we get around to November. We’re sure that there will be some more details that come out over the next few weeks, so stay tuned for that!

