Power Book II: Ghost season 2 renewal confirmed at Starz

Today, Starz made it clear that they are bringing the spin-off back after strong multiplatform viewership for the first few episodes. The spin-off provided that there is still some viability in Power as a franchise, which was assumed but not confirmed following the events of the original series. Michael Rainey Jr. stars on this show as Tariq St. Patrick, but there are other familiar faces on board this show including Cooper Saxe, Tariq’s mother Tasha, and even people like Rashad Tate, who has turned up briefly.

Let’s go ahead and share some statements now from some people involved in the whole Power Book II: Ghost process.

Christina Davis, Starz President of Programming – “The success of ‘Ghost’ right out of the gate is a tribute to the quality of Courtney’s storytelling, the strength of the ‘Power’ franchise and the loyalty of our incredible fans. What Courtney, Curtis and their team have accomplished in creating the ‘Power’ Universe is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a privilege to be able to continue the journey of ‘Power’ with the audience and we look forward to delving deeper into this world in exciting new ways for many seasons to come.”

Courtney Kemp, creator and showrunner – “I am incredibly humbled by and grateful for the response from our ‘Power’ fans — the best fans in the world, period. To have our fans return — and bring new viewers to the first spinoff in the ‘Power’ Universe — is a dream come true. Back in 2012, 50, Mark, and I were warned that a premium series with leads of color would never work for a global audience. But we’ve proven everyone wrong — and thanks to Starzplay, we have fans in the UK, France, Mexico, Brazil and beyond, all plugging into the ‘Power’ Universe. In the second season, Tariq’s journey with the Tejada family will get even more complicated — and more dangerous — as he begins to understand the man he’s going to become.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, executive producer – “When I had the idea to create the ‘Power’ Universe I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ and ‘Power Book IV: Force’ soon.”

Hopefully, you will see season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost in 2021.

