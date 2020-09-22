Chicago Med season 6: Take a look at the first table read!







We’re eagerly awaiting the premiere of Chicago Med season 6 already, but we have some great news that we can pass along in the meantime! Today marked the first table read for the upcoming season, and isn’t it nice to see so many familiar faces all in one place?

If you look below, you can see a number of the show’s cast members and producers all together as they read out lines for the upcoming season of the show. Table reads typically happen in an in-person setting, but this is an unusual season and with that, we’re dealing with unusual circumstances. Everyone is having to do what they can to communicate virtually in order to stay safe during times like these. With filming set to begin, actors will be communicating with one another in the same room, but with as many different safety precautions taken as possible.

While there are not many details revealed as of yet about the new season, it’s pretty easy to draw the conclusion that season 6 is going to examine heavily the current health crisis and the impact that this has had on doctors and nurses. While we don’t necessarily think that the entire season will be focused on this, it’s a difficult subject for a medical drama to avoid. There is no real escapism that can be found here, so you almost have to hit the situation head on to do a full examination.

Of course, there are also relationships that need to be examined along the way and also question marks as to where people are outside of the hospital. Some of that will be explained over time.

While Chicago Med starts work this week, the plan is for both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to kick off in early October. It is, understandably, taking time to get everything going.

Getting ready for a new season of #ChicagoMed! Table reads look a lot different this year. pic.twitter.com/9pcX2bGOGg — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) September 21, 2020

