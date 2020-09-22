Station 19 season 4 promo looks back at the events of the past







Are you excited to see the premiere of Station 19 season 4 to arrive on ABC November 12? The latest promo doesn’t necessarily contain new information, but it does serve as a reminder that there is a lot to be excited for over the weeks to come.

So what is going to be at the center of the new premiere? Think along the lines of what happened at the very end of the season 3 finale — Andy Herrera discovering that her mother is not actually dead. This is featured at the end of the promo for a good reason, as it is a reminder how important this is going to be. Her father kept this secret from Andy for so many years, but why? Was there a reason that is hidden underneath the surface here? It’s certainly something that we’re left to think about.

In terms of addressing matters that are happening in the present, it’s been confirmed already that the new season is going to hone in on the events of the global health crisis, which makes sense given that Grey’s Anatomy is going to do the same thing and these shows often do work in tandem with one another. Also, there are a lot of stories to explore when it comes to how first responders try to react to these sort of situations. It’s not something that they can easily contend with, and we imagine that some of these characters are going to be at the lowest points of their lives.

When the dust settles, we are prepared for Station 19 to still find a way to deliver lightness even in dark times. It’s always tried to balance out the tone and we’re sure once more that it will happen here.

