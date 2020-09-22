The Boys season 2 episode 6 promo: Are more secrets being revealed?







Want to get some more information when it comes to The Boys season 2 episode 6? There is a new episode set to arrive on Amazon this Friday.

What we know entering the episode is that there are secrets that are about to be blown open. Are some of them tied to Stormfront? It feels that way, based on the short-speech-of-sorts that is presented at the end of this episode. We do know that there is a lot about this character we haven’t learned just yet — just remember that she is much older than she comes across, and she’s been causing chaos and division for a rather long time.

Meanwhile, you’re going to continue seeing Starlight doing her best to work with Hughie and the Boys in whatever capacity she can. Here, she comes bearing a read on Stormfront and we’re going to be seeing precisely what that looks like. With there only being three episodes left this season, the story is going to have to move quickly and there are going to be some big secrets that need to be revealed! We’re excited to see what those look like, and precisely how they could shake up the journey of these characters. Can they unify further?

With Billy Butcher, the one thing we know is this — he needs to get his head on the straight. The characters have all been on their own wavelengths as of late, and they do need to figure out a way to work together.

