9-1-1 season 4, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 production dates set







While you are going to be waiting until 2021 to see 9-1-1 season 4 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 on the air, we at least know now when filming will kick off!

According to a new report coming in right now per Deadline, the flagship show is going to be kicking off production on Monday, October 5. Meanwhile, the Lone Star spin-off (also produced by Ryan Murphy) is kicking off on October 12. This gives the shows plenty of time in order to get together episodes prior to their premiere dates early next year, and also time to adjust and accommodate to all of the filming restrictions that are going to be put upon them.

With these two shows coming up, we have to assume that they will showcase the life of a first responder during these incredibly difficult times. One of the challenges that we sense is coming for these shows is rather simple: How do you create scenarios that even match the drama and fear in the real world? Often, the rescues that we see on 9-1-1 are heightened versions of things that happen in real life; real life is more difficult now than it’s been in many viewers’ lifetimes.

We’re sure that the goal for both of these shows coming up is to try to find a way to balance the danger and emotions with some personal moments — ones that pull heartstrings and remind everyone of what it is that they are fighting for in life. We’re curious about many things, from time jumps to the state of various relationships to whether or not either show is going to have a wide array of new faces around. The wait will be long still; here’s to hoping it’s worthwhile.

