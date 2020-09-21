America’s Got Talent season 15 finale: Could Simon Cowell return?







Is there a chance that the America’s Got Talent season 15 finale could feature Simon Cowell in some shape or form? At the moment, it feels fair to anticipate that he will turn up in some shape or form. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in-person, as there are a lot of other ways to make your presence felt. Think in terms of an appearance from home, a phone call, or something of that variation.

So are there signs suggesting now that Simon will turn up? Nothing definite, but there is a lot going on right now in terms of hints. Speaking in a new interview with the Mirror, here is what fellow judge Heidi Klum had to say on the subject: “I would not count out seeing Simon again before this season’s end.”

Want some more America’s Got Talent video discussion? Then be sure to watch our take on the latest results below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have other insight coming soon…

Of course, this is no confirmation that Simon is going to be appearing, but we do think it’s a strong bit of evidence that something is being planned. Cowell has been absent for the entirety of the live shows after suffering a serious injury falling off of an electric bicycle. There have been positive reports about his recovery since. In that time, we’ve seen the show use guest judges before ultimately deciding to revert to a three-person panel for the past several episodes. We don’t think that there will be some sort of guest there for the finale — the judges really don’t have much say anymore, and it is largely all about what the public thinks.

One of the things that is rather exciting about the end of America’s Got Talent this season is that for the first time in a while, we’d argue that there is no consensus favorite.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

Do you want to see Simon Cowell present for the America’s Got Talent finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news pertaining to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







