Shark Tank season 12 trailer teases new set, guest sharks







The premiere of Shark Tank season 12 is coming to ABC come Friday, October 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it’s not exactly going to be your typical season of the show.

Why is that? Let’s just say that there are a multitude of different reasons for that. Let’s start with what we’re all collectively going through right now in the global health crisis. Businesses all over the world have been dramatically impacted by the pandemic, as offices have shuttered and it has become consistently more and more difficult for people to get back to work as they once were able to. You will hear about how this has impacted some of the entrepreneurs as they get in front of the Sharks and share some of their stories this season.

To go along with this, on this season you are also going to see a slightly modified set from what you’ve had a chance to check out in the past. Filming is taking place for the first time in Las Vegas, where production took place in a contained environment where everyone could be safe throughout the duration of their work together. A lot of episodes for this show can be done in a short period of time, which allows it to be possible for the Sharks to come in, do some work here, and then take off to do a number of other ventures. (There are some guest sharks who will also be turning up over time.)

While Shark Tank is ultimately a series about dollars and cents, it is also about inspiration. On this season more than ever before, we’re imagining that there is going to be a lot of content all about the American Dream turning into a reality and people doing whatever they can to make their lives better.

