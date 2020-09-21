Emmys 2020: Succession, Zendaya, Watchmen among big winners







The 2020 Emmys have come and gone on ABC tonight, and it was certainly a weird night! Someone forgot to turn off their phone for an acceptance speech, it was a more personal view into people’s homes than ever, and we saw what a Schitt’s Creek watch party looked like.

So who were some of the champions at the end of the day here? We’ll go through a handful of them with analysis within this article.

Succession dominates – This isn’t going to be a shock to many people out there. The series won for Drama and Jeremy Strong for Drama Actor, and it could get more love whenever season 3 is able to happen.

Zendaya’s big surprise – The Euphoria actress became the youngest Drama Actress winner ever, upsetting performers like Jennifer Aniston and Jodie Comer to take the title home. Good on her, and well-deserved!

A few predictable victories – Watchmen dominated the bulk of the Limited Series categories, winning for writing, the overall category, and for actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Regina King. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo scored a Limited Series Actor win for I Know This Much Is True while Julia Garner, unsurprisingly, scored a win for Ozark. RuPaul’s Drag Race was also an unsurprising champ in the Reality Competition category.

A whole lot of Schitt’s Creek – The Pop comedy, for its final season, really cleaned house. Not only did it win for Comedy Series, but Annie Murphy (Supporting Actress), Dan Levy (Supporting Actor), Eugene Levy (Actor), and Catherine O’Hara (Actress) all took home awards. It’s not often that a show single-handedly dominates an entire field like this!

Overall, this was the sort of night that will be memorable just because of the circumstances, and also if you’re a fan of Schitt’s Creek, Watchmen, Zendaya, or Succession. We at least appreciate that the Emmys tried to pull something together within this climate.

What did you think about the 2020 Emmys winners?

Do you think they were the right choices? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news related to the show. (Photo: Emmys.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







