Is Big Brother 22 delayed, preempted tonight on CBS? The latest

Let’s start off with this — technically, tonight’s episode is not being suddenly delayed. As a matter of fact, it’s been the plan for a little while now for this installment to kick off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. In the fall, CBS’ lineup in the fall often starts 30 minutes late in order to accommodate NFL football. It’s just not something that the show typically runs into that much since it usually is over by the end of the month. However, there could be a couple of instances of it coming — though in the month of October, Big Brother will be moving to Mondays so that CBS can air movies on Sunday nights. This is all leading up to the launch of their typical lineup at some point, presumably, in Vancouver.

So basically, you’re going to have to watch the schedule closely moving forward if you are a Big Brother fan. There are going to be some changes in the schedule coming here and there.

(There is still a chance that tonight’s episode could start later than 8:30 p.m. in some markets, depending on NFL overruns.)

During tonight’s episode, you will have a chance to see the entirety of the Head of Household Competition, plus also nominations. Zingbot paid a visit to the house on Saturday, but this will be a part of the show on Wednesday.

