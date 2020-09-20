Where is Giuliana Rancic during E!’s red-carpet Emmys preview show?







Are you wondering where Giuliana Rancic is during E!’s coverage of the Emmys’ virtual red carpet preview show? Consider this your source for information there!

Over the years, Rancic has been a statement for the network’s awards-show coverage, and the plan was for her to yet again be in that spot again today. However, the global health crisis has changed everything this year, and it impacted her participation in the festivities as well.

In a statement played during the broadcast (per Deadline), here is some of Giuliana said about missing the show:

“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different … As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for [the virus]. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.

“As far as my health, I’m doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care each other so I’m going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

We’re sending Rancic the best as she recovers! Given that she is such an awards-show institution, we’re sure she will be back down the road — and here’s hoping that eventually, we are going to be able to see awards shows happen in the form that we’re used to. Obviously, everything is changing right now in this pandemic world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to the Emmys now

What do you want to see happen over the course of the Emmys this year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more information about the series. (Photo: E!.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







