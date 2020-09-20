Us episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead for BBC One drama?







Following the big premiere tonight, do you want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Us episode 2? There are more installments coming!

This is one of those shows that is about travel, but also about the trials and tribulations that come along the way. This is a story about family, and one where some unexpected twists and turns could thwart the entire journey. Next time around, the setting will be Amsterdam, and you can go ahead and chalk up some surprises that are going to unfold there! We’d question the entire purpose of the show if that didn’t happen.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Us episode 2 synopsis with some more information now all about what lies ahead:

Despite a rocky start in Paris, the family’s European tour continues as they arrive in Amsterdam.

However, Douglas’ well-laid plans for swooping along the canal-lined streets on bikes and marvelling at the Vermeers and Rembrandts in the Rijksmuseum are soon disrupted by the re-emergence of Kat (Thaddea Graham).

Much to the Petersens’ surprise, Albie has arranged for Kat to follow them from Paris – and it soon becomes clear that the ‘real Amsterdam’ Kat wants to show them isn’t quite on Douglas’ itinerary.

When an explosive argument over breakfast brings things to a head, will Douglas be able to convince Connie that it’s worth continuing the holiday and keep his family together?

One of the things that we should probably give BBC the most credit for at this point is finding a way to stretch as much of their programming out as possible. That’s not a particularly easy thing to do in a climate like this, but they’ve still found a quality way to figure that out. Hopefully, this show (as brief as it is — think just 4 episodes) will be able to offer up some entertainment and tide you over for some other things.

What do you want to see on Us episode 2?

To go along with that, are there any specific moments in the premiere that got you excited?

