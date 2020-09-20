The Blacklist season 8: The path to the start of filming







We know that we’re starting to inch closer to the start of The Blacklist season 8. There are plenty of discussions out there about the start of production, and all signs point to it kicking off soon.

Want to get more news on The Blacklist in video form? Then be sure to take a look at the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and then also view our show playlist.

Want a little more evidence that filming is coming up? You don’t have to look any further then a new post on Instagram from star Megan Boone! Here, you can see her discussing cutting her hair, which is a part of something that all actors do to get “back into character” for a new season. We’ve seen people like NCIS star Sean Murray share photos of themselves leading up to the start of production.

Given that The Blacklist is coming back on the air this November, it makes a great deal of sense that the cast and crew would start to prepare themselves accordingly. There’s a lot that goes into making this show any time of year, and that will be aggrandized for season 8 due to the global health crisis. All health and safety protocols are going to be rigorously followed behind the scenes, and there will be more than likely a number of elements written into the scripts to avoid large crowds and make sure actors are at a safe distance whenever possible.

Ultimately, we have to prepare for these restrictions to be the norm for at least a little while. Eventually, we can hope for things to get closer to normal again, but we don’t think that this is something that will happen until at least pretty deep into production. That’s all dependent on a vaccine.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event y

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







