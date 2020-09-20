Yellowstone season 4: What could lie ahead next for Jamie Dutton?







What can we expect to see for Jamie Dutton as we move forward in Yellowstone season 4? Within this piece, we’re going to break some of that down.

While almost every main character on the Paramount Network drama is in an intriguing position moving forward, we have to say that Wes Bentley’s character is near the top of the list. All things considered, how in the world can he not be? This is someone who may be closing in on becoming the show’s villain moving forward … at least depending on how he feels about his family.

The #1 thing that we’re set to wonder at the moment is simply a matter of whether or not Jamie is really responsible for what happened to John, Beth, and Kayce at the end of the third season. Could he really order a hit on his own family? The show may want us to think that, but we’re not sure that we buy it. Even if he’s capable of murder, that doesn’t mean that he is capable of it under these circumstances. Through the upcoming season, we’ll have to see more of where his head is at and what he’s really striving for.

Also, there is something more worth exploring here when it comes to the relationship that Jamie has with his biological father. We saw some of that at the end of the season, and it’s always possible that this could be tied into the cliffhanger somehow. What does it mean for Jamie to have this new figure in his life, especially one who isn’t the best overall influence in the world?

One thing we can count on now is for Jamie to have an integral role in whatever happens when it comes to the future of the ranch. We’re anticipating that there is going to be a chance in order to see the character help or hurt the ranch moving forward; we like to think that he cares about it somewhat, and wouldn’t want to destroy the entire legacy that is there … right? Right?

Ultimately, we will get a better sense of all of this when Yellowstone season 4 premieres in 2021!

