Power Book II: Ghost episode 4 promo: why is Rashad Tate back?







As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost episode 4 arriving on Starz next week, brace yourself for a big return. Rashad Tate is going to be back in the world once more after being a part of Ghost’s funeral earlier this season.

So why is Larenz Tate coming back this time around? Odds are, it has a thing or two to do with Tasha’s trial, judging from the promo below and Davis MacLean questioning him. Clearly, he thinks that there is a vulnerability here that will help Tasha get off without significant jail time.

Of course, we know already the value in going after Tate here — he knows already all about Ghost and some of his misdeeds. Is there a way to get that out of him? That’s not going to be easy, largely due to the fact that he is as slick as they come. He excels at being able to find a way to duck his way out of tough situations, and here, he ultimately needs to. It looks bad for him if Ghost is in charge of a criminal empire, mostly due to the fact that it makes his judgment sketchy amidst all of his political aspirations. Tate is a tough nut to crack.

Yet, we know already here that Davis needs to exercise every option possible here in the event he wants to ensure that there is the desired verdict. He knows now more than ever that Cooper Saxe is at the center of everything, so he needs to figure out how to chip away at that armor more.

