Power Book II: Ghost episode 3: Tariq gets mixed up in Monet’s empire







Entering Power Book II: Ghost episode 3, we knew that we would be seeing Tariq get more and more entrenched in Monet Tejada’s criminal empire.

Yet, we weren’t quite sure just how messy things were going to get … and now we know. Tariq knows that he needs money, and the best way that he can do that is finding a way to get in with her empire. He recognizes what is going on there, and with that, he opted to use Zeke in order to get further into that family’s business. He’s right about the potential that exists there, but the problem is simple: Monet doesn’t trust him. It’s outside her typical jurisdiction, and she’s already got her husband Lorenzo calling and threatening Tasha behind bars. If Tariq slips up at some point here, he dies — it’s really as simple as that.

So now, there is suddenly some real stakes for Tariq, who also is struggling to find his voice at school and manage to balance out his schedule.

As for Tasha, she found herself going through a mock trial within this episode, where it was painfully clear that she was not completely ready to testify on the stand. Davis has figured out that this case is more about Cooper Saxe than anything else, so that is his motivation — regardless of whether or not Tameika Washington is on board. She’s got her own history with Saxe, and it feels like Davis is more empowered than ever in the wake of everything that has happened.

Power Book II: Ghost may not be a perfect show three weeks in, but we’re more intrigued about Monet than ever and we know there will be some great stuff coming up.

