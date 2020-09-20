Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Some Zingbot zings!







We’ve made it now to a pivotal moment within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, and it is one that we have a lot of nostalgia over: Zingbot! The famed robot tends to show up once a year and give a ribbing to some of the houseguests, and we know now that he’s done it yet again here!

So what are some of the more notable zings within the house this time around? Not all of them are ones we know entirely, but some seemed to annoy people within the game.

Let’s kick things off here when it comes to Nicole, who was mocked for her voice and her tendency to cry a lot. Meanwhile, Cody was blasted for being dumb (is he, really?), Christmas for being cold and annoying to others within the game, and Dani for … being old? That’s odd, given that she’s only 33 — in other words, not old at all.

The most biting one that we’ve heard for sure comes in the direction of Tyler — after all, his zing was somewhere along the lines of “What do you call someone who says getting the girl is way better than getting the 500k? A liar.” It feels like this may have been a dig somewhat at Tyler wanting to leave earlier this season, with him missing Angela being a part of it. Zingbot also apparently dug into all of the house votes and the somewhat-boring nature of the season.

Ultimately, Tyler won the Veto and for now, the plan seems to be to keep the nominations the same. ZIngbot should be on Wednesday’s show, and his presence now seems to strongly indicate that he is not the mystery neighbor that will appear on Thursday.

