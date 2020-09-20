Saturday Night Live: Kate McKinnon honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg







Late last week, the tragic news came out that the legendary Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away at the age of 87 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She is arguably one of the most famous supreme court justices of a generation, and she has certainly been featured on Saturday Night Live more than most others. While this show is parody, at times it can be a great honor to be the subject of a spoof — especially one in the way that Kate McKinnon honored over the years. She’s appeared as Ginsburg on multiple occasions, most recently during one of the At-Home shows that aired this past spring.

While McKinnon tends to be shy in terms of social media and public statements, she did have the following to say in a statement on the subject of the justice’s passing:

“For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again … Playing her on SNL was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

One of the things about Kate’s impersonation of Ginsburg is that there was so much love that was put into it — we could never really attest to the accuracy of the impersonation, but it became such a fun, off-the-wall character that actually attached a personality to the Supreme Court Justice. These are people who are often very quiet in terms of having a public life; because of that, you don’t get to know that much about them. McKinnon is a master impersonator, and this character was certainly one of her best. We’re going to miss Ginsburg first and foremost, and hearing McKinnon speak about her impact brings back some of those emotions we’ve felt over the past few days.

Our thoughts go out to Ginsburg’s family and all who loved her during this incredibly difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

