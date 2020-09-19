A Million Little Things: First season 3 promo sets the stage







ABC has unveiled its first promo for A Million Little Things season 3 leading to its premiere this November, but let’s not pretend like it’s stuffed full of new footage. This is a reminder more of what we’ve seen than necessarily where things are going to be going from here.

Yet, there are some very important things to keep in mind leading up to the new season, most notably what happened with Eddie. We know that he was ready to come home and tell everything to Katherine; yet, before he could one car changed everything. It’s still to be seen if he will be able to survive this, but we get the impression that this is something that the show is going to be taking on at some point fairly early on in the season.

Meanwhile, there are some other questions that the show will also need to examine, including the current state of things for Gary and Maggie. Their feelings have long been complicated and we don’t foresee that changing. Yet, we do at least hope that there are some opportunities to better draw the two of them back to each other. Then, there’s the Rome – Regina storyline where it’s clear that many big decisions still need to be made.

We’re sure that moving forward, this series is going to continue to focus on what matters most to it: The family you choose. It’s friendship, love, and heartbreak all rolled into one. These people are all connected and will try to be there for each other. They are far from perfect, but we want to continue to do our best to believe that they can emerge through whatever metaphorical rubble stands in their way.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now!

What do you think about this new teaser for A Million Little Things season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: ABC, video via SpoilerTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







