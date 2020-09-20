Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 7?







Who won the Power of Veto in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? This question does define the week, though the path forward seems somewhat predictable.

Here’s what we saw leading up to the Competition (a maze) earlier today — Head of Household Memphis was playing alongside nominees Da’Vonne and Kevin, and then also Tyler, Dani, and Nicole. The latter two were chosen by Da’Vonne and Kevin, who each got houseguest’s choice and made a rather-shocking decision with it. Why do this? It’s because they don’t trust David, even though he voted with them against Tyler and they just don’t believe him. It’s a shame, since the three of them together could have found a way to ensure that one of them was off the block and someone in the Committee (or Enzo) would have been a replacement. It may not have mattered in the end, but still.

Also, we learned that Memphis was looking to nominate David as a replacement, and that this was his plan for the entirety of the week. With that, we think that most of the people involved will either play the Veto or throw it — save for Tyler, who probably wants nominations to stay the same.

So who ended up getting the power? Tyler! Since he is unlikely to use the Veto, this is the move that will make Memphis the most annoyed this week. He wanted to get David out, but now doesn’t have the opportunity — provided Tyler doesn’t play it. For now, we doubt that he will.

