NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: One more look behind the scenes







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is a couple of weeks deep now into production, and all signs point to it going well! We know that we are in a new world now where there are a wide array of precautions that do need to be taken, but it seems like the cast and crew have figured out how to balance those while also filming new episodes.

Oh, and herein lies another reminder that Nell is back. In a new post on Instagram, Renee Felice Smith shared an image of herself seemingly within her trailer, waiting to do some more work on the show. We’ve noted previously that there were some question marks regarding the character’s status after what we saw during season 11, but all signs now point to the character returning and being a huge part of the story once more.

Do we anticipate Nell being in every episode? That’s not something we would bank on, but we say that mostly because we’re not banking on seeing almost any character other than Sam, Callen, and Kensi for every single installment. We’ve seen this show rotate in and out series regulars with increased frequency over time, with Smith, Barrett Foa, Linda Hunt, and Eric Christian Olsen all being absent at points last season. There are more characters moving forward now with Rountree and Fatima taking larger roles, so we could see this pattern continue.

No matter what happens with the cast or the individual stories, the most important thing moving forward is this: NCIS: Los Angeles continues to be a fun, entertaining show where a lot of exciting stuff happens. Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see it when we get around to November.

