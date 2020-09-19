Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special filming continues







We’re getting prepared for the upcoming Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special, and for now, we’re thrilled just that it’s happening! Production has been underway again in the UK for a little bit now, but it’s very much different from what we’ve seen in the past.

Because this is a series set in the past, we know that the producers can’t exactly write in a global health crisis into the story of the show. Nonetheless, every single measure is being taken behind the scenes to ensure that people are safe, and you can see a good sampling of that in the post below from the show’s official Facebook page. Performers are wearing masks at virtually every moment that they are not filming, and that even includes when they are running through and rehearsing.

Judging from the post, it does seem as though the series is taking its time to make sure everything is filmed and filmed properly — there are extra accommodations to be made now to ensure the safety of everything. The special itself does look to have a fun and festive theme — you’ve got Santa costumes and other seasonal outfits, which is probably a strange thing to emulate right now given that it is a pretty hot late summer in the UK at the moment. Not exactly the time of year when you’re expecting to wander around with sweaters and mittens.

Once filming concludes for the Christmas Special, the cast and crew will then move forward to the next priority: The new season. Typically these air in January, but we’re a little less optimistic at the moment just because filming is happening so much later than usual. Once we’ve got a better update on that subject, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

