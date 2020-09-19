Grey’s Anatomy season 17 poster illustrates Meredith Grey’s struggle







With the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 coming to ABC on November 12, the network is starting to share at least some of their promotional plans! That includes a new poster, one that illustrates the struggle that lies ahead for not just Meredith Grey, but all of us.

The poster itself (first posted by Entertainment Weekly) is a simple-enough shot of Ellen Pompeo’s character at work. Yet, we know that this is far from the typical sort of environment that you would expect for her to be in. She, like so many other characters, are currently dealing with a global pandemic that is probably going to be a central part of the early episodes. The message at the top of the poster is also important: “Sometimes … We All Need Saving.”

What does that mean in this context? We think it’s a reference to everyone out there who is suffering and needs a little help, but also that health-care professionals need saving, as well. They are the ones putting their lives on the line — which is a reminder that we all still have a responsibility to help them. Practice social distancing, where a mask, and try to ensure that avoid situations where your health can be compromised. You not only save yourself, but you save others — including the real-life doctors and nurses who Pompeo is looking to honor this season. We know that there will be struggle displayed throughout season 17, but let’s hope for a few moments of hope, as well.

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

