Grey’s Anatomy season 17: New promo serves as a refresher







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is set to premiere on ABC this November, and while the promo below doesn’t give a lot away, we gotta admit that we’re still rather glad to have it!

Within this new video, you can get what feels mostly like a mini-highlight reel of important events leading into the new season. Think in terms of Amelia and Link welcoming their baby, DeLuca’s struggles with mental health, Richard Webber’s near-death situation, and then also what we saw unfold with Teddy, Koracick, and Owen. What’s going on with Owen should serve as one of the many interesting storylines that we will have moving forward.

Yet, it remains unclear just how many of these stories will be taken on immediately when the show comes back — largely due to the fact that there are pressing issues going on in the real world. Signs point to the writers opting to take on the global health crisis almost right away, as there is a clear amount of evidence here that this is not something that can just be pushed down the road. You have to show how the doctors are dealing with this, and then maybe you fold in some other stories along the way.

We’ve just learned that the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy is going to be a two-hour affair, and with that in mind, there’s going to be a great chance to dive into so much material without waiting. Hopefully, they will help to compensate for what’s been quite the lengthy hiatus.

