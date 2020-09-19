The Good Doctor season 4 poster features extraordinary challenge







As we prepare for the arrival of The Good Doctor season 4 on ABC come November 2, brace yourselves for all of the emotions. This is going to be a powerful season, and one that also takes on some huge events from the start.

Want a visual reminder of that very thing? Then check out the new season 4 poster below, shared via star Fiona Gubelmann (Morgan Reznick) on Instagram. This is a pretty straightforward poster, with Freddie Highmore’s Dr. Shaun Murphy front and center alongside one important question — how do you heal a world turned upside down?

One of the things that medical dramas remind us is that you can’t save everyone, and we imagine that this is going to be a huge part of the season as the doctors at the St. Bonaventure Hospital deal with the present-day pandemic. They can’t come even close to saving everyone, and we imagine that being surrounded with so much death could take a psychological toll on all of them. That’s without even mentioning them having to mourn still Dr. Melendez, let alone also fearing for their own lives.

The Good Doctor is going to be starting off in a tough place — there is no denying that. The only thing that we hope along the way is that there is going to be a chance to see a little bit of hope. We don’t want the characters to get drowned completely in sadness, even though there has to be a lot of it.

