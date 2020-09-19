NCIS season 18: When could the 400th episode air?







If you missed the big news yesterday, it appears as though production is over on the 400th episode of NCIS — certainly an event like no other! There aren’t a lot of shows that make it to this point in their run, and with the state of the industry today, we’re not sure how many more will. This is rare air and well worth a lot of promotion in advance.

So when will this episode actually air? There are a few interesting things worth discussing there, but let’s start off with this: The fact that the 400th episode isn’t technically the next one up on the docket for the show. The season 17 finale (or, at least the makeshift one) was the 398th episode of NCIS overall. That means the premiere will be #399, and then we will get to the 400th. We would like to think that the show will air the installments in this order, but with all of the flux/change that is out there these days, we wouldn’t be shocked if some original plans were shaken up.

No matter if the 400th episode is shown in order or not, we still expect it to air in November. Given that Election Day is on November 3, the earliest we could anticipate the show coming back is November 10. That makes November 17 the earliest possible date for the milestone episode, with November 24 also being a possibility. Shows do sometimes take the days before Thanksgiving off, but with a smaller window this year and fewer people traveling, we’re not entirely sure that this will be the case.

What do you want to see in the 400th episode of NCIS?

