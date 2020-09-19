Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 7 Veto players







The latest Power of Veto Competition is taking place later today within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, and it feels already like there are a lot of things to discuss in advance.

Let’s start with questionable decisions. Both Da’Vonne and Kevin (who were nominated by Head of Household Memphis) had a chance to shake up the game by drawing Houseguest’s Choice within the Power of Veto Competition. So what did they end up doing? Selecting Nicole and Dani to compete, thinking as though they could beat the two of them. What they did not do was select David, even though there was a chance that he could’ve used it and with that, enabled someone from the Committee or Enzo to go on the block as a replacement nominee.

Why wouldn’t they do this? We think it’s easy to strictly blame Da’Vonne and Kevin for being so oblivious to what’s going on in the house, but you also have to blame David somewhat and also credit Nicole, Cody, and that alliance for selling a lie. Remember that they set it up to look as though Nicole voted to save Ian and David voted to evict him — even though that’s not the case. Because David has a history of doing things that aren’t always in Da’Vonne’s best interest in the game, she hasn’t been able to believe him.

Technically, David did also make a deal with Memphis to not use the Veto if he was playing and won it, but we think he easily could’ve gone back on that if given the opportunity. After all, it does seem like Memphis’ plan is to use the Power of Veto and get rid of David — most of the people playing could use it for one reason or another. Tyler is also competing in the Veto — maybe he wouldn’t use it, but honestly, we don’t see what the motive is for him to even try.

