Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 7 nominations







The week 7 nominations are here in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, and we don’t anticipate anyone being shocked by them.

So what happened? Head of Household Memphis chose to nominate Da’Vonne and Kevin for eviction, with the primary motivation here being that this would continue to make the two think that David was against them. They are an obvious duo because of the Veto this past cycle, and in duping them that David wasn’t on their side on this past vote, they keep the remaining underdogs at odds. The sad truth is that it’s working.

Before nominations, Memphis did offer David a deal where he wouldn’t nominate him in exchange for David not using the Veto if he won it. There was no incentive for David to decline that, given that Da’Vonne had just fought with him the night before and there’s no guarantee that he will follow the terms of this deal. Why do it when you’re on a lot of people’s hit lists already in the game?

After the ceremony, Memphis claimed to Kevin that it was really all about the Veto that Da’Vonne played on him last week … though we know that this is not really the case. Instead, it’s more of a function of there being a dominant alliance still in the Committee, and of course that is information Memphis will not want to pass along. The Veto is tomorrow, so there is an opportunity to change things still.

