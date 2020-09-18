Outlander notes: A new Sam Heughan podcast coming







At this point, we’re all in a continued holding pattern when it comes to Outlander season 6. We know that more new episodes are coming, and really, it’s just a matter of when production can start.

So while you wait for more news on that, why not check out a new podcast this weekend? Sam Heughan is going to be a part of Sunday’s new episode of Outcasts, the podcast led by series stars Tim Downie and David Berry. There have been a wide array of guests already on the show, including Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, executive producer Maril Davis, and the woman behind everything in Diana Gabaldon. It’s a fun source of stories and fun banter between the hosts and their guests.

You can listen to a funny, brief preview for Sunday’s episode below, one that features Sam talking about Jamie and Claire in some very unusual circumstances. This episode is going to be the final one of the current series (or season, as we call it in the US) of Outcasts, so we’ll see what Tim and David have for us down the road. Consider this episode a chance to have one more escape from the outside world, and a chance to spend some time with some longtime favorites.

Our hope is that Outlander season 6 will start filming this year, but we’re hesitant to offer even an approximate date until a little more in the way of details are revealed.

What do you want to hear from Sam Heughan on this weekend’s Outcasts podcast?

