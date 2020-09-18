NCIS season 18: Filming wraps for 400th episode, per Wilmer Valderrama







For all of those out there especially excited to see the 400th episode of NCIS, we come bearing some super-exciting news!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), series star Wilmer Valderrama confirmed that the team has wrapped a certain episode — one that he strongly hints is #400. There is no guarantee that this episode will be the first to air when the show comes back — technically, the first episode back will be #399 in terms of the order that they are airing. The story for #400 is slated to be about when Ducky and Gibbs first met, and we’ve heard already that Sean Harmon will be reprising his role as young Gibbs for it. Odds are, this story will have a mixture of content from the present and the past.

So what can we expect beyond this episode? Wilmer has already said that one of the things that he is most excited to do is explore more of Torres’ family and backstory, which is something that really has not been explored all that much since earlier on in the season. There is absolutely a lot of good stuff still worth diving into there and we’re excited to see the show do it … eventually, anyway. NCIS season 18 will hopefully be back on the air in November — remember, though, that these are uncertain times. It’s hard to bank on anything.

(Of course, it goes without saying that we’re rooting for some more fun stuff for Bishop and Torres, as well.)

What do you want to see for Torres moving forward on NCIS season 18?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

