Big Brother 22 All-Stars spoilers: Who won HoH, week 7?







Who is the new HoH in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars game? This is something that, unfortunately, the show itself did not confirm tonight. They spent a lot of time on the interview with Ian and Julie, which served as a note that this is something that clearly, they wanted to save until the Sunday show.

So what is the Head of Household Competition? It is called Hydrant Hustle, and per Julie Chen, it is all about retrieving puzzle pieces and then using them to correctly assemble a puzzle in a short period of time. The first person who does it will be the new Head of Household. This didn’t feel like something that would take a heck of a lot of time, at least per what we were seeing on the show. Yet, it’s still something that production opted to make us wait for.

