Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Where is Ian Terry, Julie Chen interview?







Tonight on the Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feeds, we saw the eviction of Ian Terry — and then, of course, also an interview with Julie Chen to go along with it.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 All-Stars? Then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember here to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more updates and view our series playlist. We’ve got more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

So where is the extended interview with Julie? The host hyped it tonight, and here’s the clear answer — we’re going to see it on the BB Rewind show on the official Big Brother Facebook page, and those are uploaded on Friday. The frustration here is that the producers don’t really do all that good a job of promoting that, leading to people believing that it is going to be around for people to watch right away. Maybe they’re going to change that this week, but it’s hard to say for sure.

Rest assured, whenever the full video is online, we will provide it for you here.

Ultimately, Ian does go out a champion still and someone who managed to beat one of the best Big Brother players ever in Dan Gheesling. The most frustrating part of all of this comes via Nicole, who got a pretty glowing edit tonight even though she was aware of his potential demise the whole time. She did campaign for him for a little bit, but eventually relented and spend a lot of time then trying to ensure that she didn’t come across badly on TV.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now!

What do you think about the new Big Brother 22 Head of Household?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







