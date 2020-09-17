The Bachelorette spoilers: More Clare Crawley season teasers!







While you wait for The Bachelorette featuring Clare Crawley to premiere on ABC next month, why not have some more details?

It’s obvious that ABC has been rather shy to confirm much of anything — they haven’t put out anything confirming that Clare Crawley is leaving the show midway through to be replaced by Tayshia Adams. Meanwhile, they’ve stopped short of spotlighting some individual guys hard. Yet, it’s clear from reading the synopsis itself that Clare finds herself incredibly into someone right away, and that some rules will be broken in the process:

Time stands still for Clare when one man steps out of the limousine, taking her breath away. Who will top that powerful moment in order to capture the first impression rose? One man made an early impression when he wasn’t supposed to, but will Clare read him the Riot Act for breaking the rules or reward him?

Clare is impressed with all of the men. Their energy is infectious and she is confident that her husband is in the room. With the competition already at a fever pitch, one man reveals a shocking secret about one of his rivals and the dispute pulls Clare’s focus away from the other men. Who will get a ticket home as a result?

At the end of a long first night, 23 men remain and attempt to become the love of Clare’s life, and viewers will get their first glimpse at the shocking moment that will change the course of this passionate, crazy journey, unlike any other in franchise history.

So yea … there’s going to be drama right away, and with all of the season taking place in one spot, we have a good feeling that tensions are going to boil over.

What do you most want to see on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette, based on the information out there?

