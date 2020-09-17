The Good Doctor season 4, Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere dates!







Want to know the premiere dates for The Good Doctor season 4, Grey’s Anatomy season 17, or some other shows hitting ABC this fall? Consider this article your source for some of that information!

We should go ahead and note here that ABC, understandably, has been rather coy to hand down some of this information for a while. Understandably, there is a real nervousness here to dish out information that they don’t have clear answers to within this particular moment in time. Productions have been starting late due to the global health crisis, and that has thrown a serious wrench into much of what the network had been trying to plan out previously.

As always when we share premiere dates, let’s note that all of the times mentioned here are Eastern.

Monday, November 2

10:00 – The Good Doctor

Thursday, November 12

8:00 – Station 19

9:00 – Grey’s Anatomy (two-hour premiere)

Tuesday, November 17

10:00 – The Big Sky (new series)

Wednesday, November 18

10:00 – For Life

For those wondering, For Life is being bumped up after the surprising cancellation of Stumptown, which faced issues getting back into production.

Thursday, November 19

10:00 – A Million Little Things

Obviously, it’s well-worth mentioning that all of these premiere dates are subject to change — it’s our serious hope that these shows are able to air and that their productions remain as safe as possible. We’re sending all of the casts and crews endless support, as we’re sure this is not the easiest environment to go back to work and then also pretend to be someone else. It’s a lot to take in.

Remember that if you want to get more premiere dates for shows across the board, you can do that courtesy of our official Guide.

