Stumptown canceled at ABC; network reverses season 2 renewal







Despite previously getting a season 2 renewal over at ABC, it now appears as though it’s curtains for Stumptown.

According to a new report from Deadline, the network has made the stunning decision to cancel the show for a couple of different reasons. One of the biggest ones is tied to production-related delays amidst the global health crisis, which (unfortunately) does not come as all that much of a surprise. We’ve seen a number of shows canceled despite getting prior renewals for this very reason, though the Cobie Smulders drama is probably the most high-profile of the bunch. There were also some delays creatively following a showrunner change at the end of season 1, and season 2 episodes would not have been ready until the spring. With how quickly viewers do bail on series, especially new ones, clearly a decision was made here that it was better for ABC to move forward down a completely different path.

So is it possible that studio ABC Signature may be able to sell the show elsewhere? That does seem to be the intention here, but it’s far too early to know that it will work. The challenge here is going to be getting someone on board a show that won’t be around for a good while, especially since it is now that a lot of people are yearning for content. Some shows are just starting to get back to work on new episodes, but premiere dates are still a mystery all across the board.

We’re extremely sad for the Stumptown cast, crew, and of course the fans. It’s tough when your show gets canceled at the end of one season; it’s probably devastating when you plan to back to work only to have that job taken from you at the last second.

