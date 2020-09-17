SEAL Team season 4 not addressing global health crisis







While there are a lot of question marks at the moment in regards to SEAL Team season 4, we can at least say this: The health crisis is not going to be a big focus in the story.

We know that for a lot of other shows out there on television, it has become a priority to present the pandemic on-screen. Not all of them will be talking about them exclusively, but there is a tremendous amount of pressure to try to present a reflection on the world in which we live.

Yet, that is clearly not the case when it comes to the David Boreanaz series. Because it is already dealing with real-world issues, it doesn’t necessarily need to add more topical stuff to the list. Also, it’s already right in the middle of a storyline that it isn’t interrupting by a time jump, one that ironically was interrupted because of the production shutdown in the spring.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Spencer Hadnut had the following to say about what the focus is going to be moving forward:

“We talked about it, and because we have to finish what we started, to all of the sudden be in a pandemic world felt wrong … We also want to give people an escape.

“Thematically, it’s a show about honoring those who raise their hand to run into the fire first, the people who put the greater good above their own, so I do think the audience will recognize some themes that we’ve all had to deal with the past couple of months.”

Basically, there is a way to get the message of these current times into the show without having to focus on the state of the country in a time like this. We know that an escape is important to a lot of people out there, so we are interested in seeing what the writers come up with.

