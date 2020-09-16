Outlander: Support the show, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe now for PCAs







For those of you who love Outlander, there is another chance today to have your voice heard! The People’s Choice Awards are coming, and this is a chance to suggest the series plus its leads in Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in a wide array of categories.

So how exactly can you support them? Here’s the easiest way to do it — head over to the official site for the People’s Choice Awards, where there is a box to suggest the show and its performers in a wide array of categories. Be sure to scroll through, as there are a number of relevant ones worth checking out — The Show of 2020, The Male TV Star of 2020, The Female TV Star of 2020, The Bingeworthy Show of 2020, and The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020. You could probably consider Outlander for some of the Drama categories, as well, given that it clearly also does have roots within that particular genre. (It can be sometimes hard to classify Outlander since it brings so many different things to the table.)

We know that Outlander and its cast are routinely snubbed by the Emmys and some other awards shows (save for occasionally the Golden Globes), but the People’s Choice Awards is one where it has often defied the odds and taken home some impressive prizes. Here’s to hoping that it can happen again this year — after all, we’re coming off of a fantastic batch of episodes, and there’s likely going to be more coming via production soon.

The official voting for the PCAs this year is slated to begin on October 1.

