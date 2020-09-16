Lovecraft Country episode 6 spoilers; latest season 1 ratings







Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on Lovecraft Country episode 6? For starters, we are going to see the show continue to do some of what it does best: Live at the intersection of history and then also the supernatural. The Korean War is a principal setting for Sunday’s new episode, and you will see memories tested and also the aftermath of violence and trauma. Events don’t just go away; they dwell within you, and often the replaying of them is where true horror lies.

While the new episode 6 synopsis doesn’t deliver a deluge of details, at the same time it’s certainly something we appreciate having:

Atticus stumbles upon a Korean nursing student in the midst of the Korean War and he is unable to recall their violent introduction to one another.

So how is the show doing in terms of its ratings? We’re sure that there are some further questions about that as we ponder over the long-term future of the series — for the time being, we’d argue that the news is largely positive. This past episode drew close to 750,000 live viewers, which is a nice increase from the week before. When you remember that a good percentage of the series’ viewers are not people who are watching the show live, that makes this a little bit more impressive. The best thing that Lovecraft Country has going for it right now is that it’s driving a significant amount of social traffic — there is pretty frequent buzz all about it, and we don’t get any real sign that this is going to be slowing down through the end of the season.

As a matter of fact, it’s fairly common that HBO shows tend to build up even more of an audience as they progress along. Here’s to hoping that happens here.

