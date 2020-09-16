ACM Awards 2020 start time, virtual red carpet stream







The 2020 ACM Awards are coming to CBS tonight! Though granted, this is far from your typical show.

Like the vast majority of the other events of this nature in this calendar year, much of the show is going to be done to accommodate the global health crisis — yet, there are still going to be performances from some of country music’s best and also a number of familiar faces stopping by. The show itself (hosted by Keith Urban) starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and the press release below gives you a good sense of what to expect in terms of performances:

For the first time in the show’s history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, the 55th ACM AWARDS will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, Keith Urban and P!NK, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood. Joining the all-star lineup are presenters Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June.

For those of you who want to get in on the action early, People TV is going to have a virtual red-carpet experience that starts tonight at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, one hour prior to the show. Check out the tweet below for some more information on that, including where you can watch it. We know that 2020 has been an incredibly tough year for a lot of people out there, and this should could serve as a great way for some to have some comfort and escapism from it all!

